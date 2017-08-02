Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel on Wednesday pushed back against the idea that the Republican Party is becoming too narrow for most conservatives to run in.

“I think there’s room for every type of conservative,” Mrs. McDaniel said on Fox News.

Mrs. McDaniel also disputed the idea that President Trump has caused a change in party ideals and less tolerance for Republicans who may have different ideas than him.

Sens. Jeff Flake and Bob Corker, who both have had heated exchanges with Mr. Trump via social media, plan to retire when their terms end in January and attribute their decision in part to Mr. Trump’s changes in the party.

“I just can’t continue with this kind of politics,” Mr. Flake said Wednesday on ABC News. “I couldn’t go on and run the kind of campaign I wanted to run, and win in this kind of Republican Party.”

But Mrs. McDaniel said not only has the president not changed the party’s main principles, he has governed according to those principles during his brief time in office.

“I have to say President Trump is a traditional Republican,” Mrs. McDaniel said. “He came to my state of Michigan. He talked about cutting taxes, limiting government, about deregulation. These are Republican ideals and he has exemplified them as the president.”