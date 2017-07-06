Senate Democrats introduced a bill Wednesday seeking $45 billion to combat the opioids epidemic, laying down their marker for new resources before President Trump outlines his strategy for coping with the crisis.

Fifteen senators, led by Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, said the funding would build on efforts Congress took last year to combat the prescription painkiller and heroin scourge, while forcing Mr. Trump to match his tough rhetoric with the cash needed to implement new policies.

“The Trump administration’s plan to address the opioid epidemic has been little more than empty words and broken promises,” Mr. Markey said. “What we need to fight this scourge is continued and reliable long-term investments in prevention, treatment, recovery, and monitoring.”

Mr. Trump is expected to declare the epidemic a national emergency on Thursday.

The declaration should allow Mr. Trump to waiver certain federal rules that, for instance, restrict the number of treatment beds covered by federal insurance programs, while directing more resources toward the problem.

But Democrats say the declaration will ring hollow unless Congress invests taxpayer dollars into the effort.

Sponsors said the requested amount — $45 billion — is what Senate Republicans were set to authorize as part of a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, after senators from hard-hit states requested the infusion to replace federal Medicaid funding that would have gradually disappeared under the doomed legislation.

Only this time, the spending would come without associated cuts to the insurance program for the poor.

The push for more spending to stamp out health crises threatens to revive partisan fights that loomed over spending battles ahead of the 2016 election, when Democrats pushed for more cash to deal with the opioids epidemic, Zika virus and lead-tainted water in Flint, Mich.

The new bill would spread the money over 10 years to support treatment and prevention in the states, while boosting federal research into addiction.

Both parties say the opioids problem is spiraling out of control. More than 60,000 Americans died from drug overdoses last year, according to estimates, driven by the flood of deadly synthetics opioids like fentanyl into the heroin supply.

Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden opened a hearing on the problem Wednesday by saying 91 Americans die each day from overdoses.

“It is one of the few public health problems that is getting worse instead of better,” testified Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Neil Doherty, a deputy assistant administrator at the Drug Enforcement Administration, said the U.S. is seeing a “fundamental shift” from prescription-driven addiction to toward cheaper-to-obtain heroin, exacerbating the problem.

And FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said his agency plans will promote pain treatments that aren’t addictive and new therapies to wean off opioids, while combatting the stigma around those who rely on medication to treat addiction.

For its part, Congress passed a pair of high-profile bills that expanded treatment options and the use of overdose-reversing drugs, while doling out $1 billion in state grants to combat the issue.

Rep. Frank Pallone, New Jersey Democrat, said the money is being put to good use in his home state but amounts to a “down payment” on what’s needed to stamp out the scourge.

“There just needs to be a lot more,” Mr. Pallone said.