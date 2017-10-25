President Trump said Wednesday that the Obama administration’s approval of the sale of U.S. uranium to a Russian firm is the “Watergate” of its era.

“I think the uranium sale to Russia and the way it was done so underhanded, with tremendous amounts of money being passed, I actually think that’s ‘Watergate,’ modern age,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House.

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, California Republican, announced Tuesday that his panel is opening an investigation of the deal that took place in 2010. Mr. Trump has been questioning loudly the impropriety of the agreement.