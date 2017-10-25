President Trump said Wednesday that Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona “did the smart thing” by announcing his retirement, because he couldn’t win a GOP primary next year.

“His poll numbers are terrible,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “He would have never won. He’s way down in the primary. He did the smart thing for himself. This way he can get out somewhat gracefully.”

Mr. Flake announced his retirement Tuesday, criticizing Mr. Trump harshly for a decline in civility in politics.

Still, Mr. Trump said of the lawmaker, “I wish him well. I really think he’s gong to do the right thing for the country, he’s going to vote for tax cuts.”

He said another GOP critic, retiring Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, “is going to do the right thing also” on tax cuts.