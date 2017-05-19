FRISCO, Texas (AP) - A week after trying out for the Washington Redskins, Mike Nugent will kick against them Sunday with the Dallas Cowboys.

Nugent didn’t get the job in Washington, so now he’ll be trying to fill in for Dan Bailey, the most accurate in NFL history among kickers with at least 100 attempts.

The Cowboys don’t know how long Bailey will be out after he injured his right groin - on his kicking leg - in last week’s 40-10 win at San Francisco.

Starting safety Jeff Heath is the emergency kicker and became the first non-kicker or punter since 1980 to make more than one point-after attempt in a game. He was 2 of 3.

The 35-year-old Nugent was with Cincinnati last season and spent training camp with the New York Giants this year. Nugent’s career rate is 80.8 percent, compared to 89.9 percent for Bailey.

