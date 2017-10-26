RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina have arrested two men in the shooting death of a former ECU football player.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports authorities say 25-year-old Wantavius Burney Jackson of Kinston and 25-year-old Clifton Jason Spellman III of Greenville were arrested on Wednesday for murder conspiracy. No one has been charged in the death of Anthony Domonique Lennon.

Before Spellman’s arrest, 20-year-old Stephanie Chayanne Owens was accused by authorities of giving Spellman an alibi, saying he was somewhere other than where police think he was when Lennon was killed.

Lennon was shot to death on June 23 behind a Raleigh restaurant.

Spellman and Jackson are held in lieu of $1 million bail each. Owens is jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail. It’s not known if they have attorneys.