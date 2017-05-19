SAN FRANCISCO (0-7) at PHILADELPHIA (6-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE - Eagles by 13

RECORD VS. SPREAD - San Francisco 4-3, Philadelphia 5-2

SERIES RECORD - 49ers lead 19-12-1

LAST MEETING - 49ers beat Eagles 26-21, Sept. 28, 2014

LAST WEEK - 49ers lost to Cowboys 40-10; Eagles beat Redskins 34-24

AP PRO32 RANKING - 49ers No. 31, Eagles No. 1

49ERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (20), RUSH (23) PASS (17)

49ERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (28), RUSH (29), PASS (25)

EAGLES OFFENSE - OVERALL (5), RUSH (4), PASS (9)

EAGLES DEFENSE - OVERALL (20), RUSH (1), PASS (29)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - 49ers have won last two meetings after losing five in row. … Two of most penalized teams, averaging combined 16 penalties. … 49ers rookie QB C.J. Beathard passed for 235 yards and ran for TD in first career start last week. … RB Carlos Hyde has five TDs rushing in last five games vs. NFC East. … WR Pierre Garcon has 40 receptions for 470 yards and four TDs in past six meetings. Garcon was with Washington before joining SF. … LB Elvis Dumervil has three sacks and two forced fumbles in two games vs. Eagles. … Niners’ defense is worst on third down, allowing 49.5 percent conversion rate. … K Robbie Gould is 9 for 10 on extra points, 16 for 17 on field goals. … Eagles haven’t started 6-1 since going 7-0 in 2004 when they reached Super Bowl. … Eagles have won seven straight vs. NFC opponents. … Philly has scored more than 20 points in 11 consecutive games, longest active streak in NFL. … Offense leads NFL in third-down conversions (50.5 percent). … QB Carson Wentz leads NFL with 17 TD passes and ranks fourth in passing yards (1,852) and QB rating (104). … TE Zach Ertz leads his position with 39 catches, 494 yards receiving and five TDs. … Rookie DE Derek Barnett had first two-sack game last week. … Halapoulivaati Vaitai replaces nine-time Pro Bowl LT Jason Peters. … LB Jordan Hicks is big loss on defense. Fantasy Tip: Garcon has done well against Philadelphia and 49ers figure to throw plenty facing No. 1 run defense, plus they should be playing catch-up most of game.

___

