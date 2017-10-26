NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Amtrak signal repairs next month could delay some New Jersey Transit rail riders.

Passengers on NJ Transit’s Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line trains may experience delays of up to 60 minutes from 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, until the end of service on Sunday, Nov. 12. Trains must operate at slower speeds.

Raritan Valley Line passengers must take buses from 9 p.m. on Nov. 10 through the end of the service day between Cranford and Newark Penn Station. Buses also will operate on Nov. 11 and 12 between Union and Newark Penn Station.

Passengers traveling to Rangers, Knicks and Devils games along with the Dead & Company concert are advised to allow extra time.

NJ Transit says Amtrak will be finished for morning rush on Nov. 13.