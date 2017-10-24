Sen. Ben Cardin said Thursday that getting enough Republicans to vote for the tax plan even with a simple majority.

“I think they’re going to have a hard time getting 50 votes when this bill takes on the state and local tax deductions,” Mr. Cardin, Maryland Democrat, said on MSNBC. “That’s all 50 states that affect real estate values in this country, that blows a hole in the deficit.

“We are optimistic that they will not be able to get 50 Republicans to support this proposal,” he said.

House Republicans passed the budget deal Thursday paving the way for tax reform, but Mr. Cardin said even that would not make it easier for Republicans to pass their current tax proposal.

Part of the proposal does include an elimination of federal tax deductions for state and local income tax that would increase taxes on voters in states such as New York and California. Democrats say the tax plan disproportionately benefits the wealthy and does not help the middle class, as President Trump has repeatedly promised.

No Republican senators have publicly rebuked the tax plan, but recent division in the party between certain members and Mr. Trump could make passing the bill more difficult. Republicans currently hold the majority in the Senate and only need a simple majority to pass the plan.