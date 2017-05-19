DENVER (3-3) at KANSAS CITY (5-2)

Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN

OPENING LINE - Chiefs by 6

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Denver 2-3-1, Kansas City 5-2

SERIES RECORD - Chiefs lead 59-55

LAST MEETING - Chiefs beat Broncos 33-10, Dec. 25, 2016

LAST WEEK - Broncos lost to Chargers 21-0; Chiefs lost to Raiders 31-30

AP PRO32 RANKING - Broncos No. 20, Chiefs No. 4

BRONCOS OFFENSE - OVERALL (15), RUSH (15), PASS (15).

BRONCOS DEFENSE - OVERALL (1), RUSH (2), PASS (6).

CHIEFS OFFENSE - OVERALL (3), RUSH (5), PASS (5).

CHIEFS DEFENSE - OVERALL (29), RUSH (25), PASS (28).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Kansas City has won three straight in series. … Chiefs have most defensive TDs since 2015 (12). Broncos have second most (11). … Denver has won franchise-record 31 straight games when winning turnover battle. … Denver is 3-0 when leading at halftime. … Broncos RB Jamaal Charles needs 44 yards from scrimmage to reach 10,000. Most of those yards came as member of Chiefs. … Denver LB Von Miller has sack in five straight games. … Chiefs had won 12 straight vs. AFC West before last week’s loss at Oakland. … Chiefs QB Alex Smith has 15 TD passes and no interceptions. … RB Kareem Hunt is only player in NFL history to start career with seven straight 100-yard scrimmage games. Hunt leads NFL in yards rushing (717) and is second in yards per carry (5.78). … Chiefs K Harrison Butker has made 13 straight FGs. … Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has 55 straight games with reception. … Kansas City leads NFL in fourth-quarter points with 83. Philadelphia is second with 61. … Fantasy Tips: Despite Broncos having No. 1 defense and No. 2 rush defense, keep Hunt in lineup. Chiefs hope to have starting C Mitch Morse and RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif back from injury, and that should create more holes for rookie running back.

