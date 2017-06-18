Sen. Chris Murphy said Thursday that President Trump is weakening U.S. relations around the world by not enforcing the new Russian sanctions that were approved by the Congress.

“Republicans and Democrats came together and applied new sanctions, and the president has to implement them, but he’s refusing to do it,” Mr. Murphy, Connecticut Democrat, said on MSNBC. “He is sending a signal of weakness to Russia to the Kremlin that is freaking everybody out around the world.”

The sanctions bill against Russia was due to be implemented nearly one month ago, and required the Trump administration to decide which Russian intelligence and defense officials would be targeted. The administration, despite failing to do this, said Wednesday they will enact the sanctions.

“The Trump administration remains committed to holding Russia accountable — and has on a variety of fronts,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told ABC News on Wednesday.

The sanctions process is currently undergoing interagency review, according to the ABC News report.