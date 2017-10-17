Sen. Charles E. Grassley said Thursday that he suspects a coverup in the Trump dossier.

“I suggested that we need more information from the standpoint of my relative suspicion of bureaucrats, generally, that if there’s something if they don’t want — is going to embarrass them — they don’t want that information out,” Mr. Grassley, Iowa Republican, said on Fox News. “That wouldn’t be just this last Justice Department. That would be my feeling toward government bureaucracy, generally.”

Mr. Grassley, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, was discussing the Trump Russian dossier, which has now been linked to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

The research firm Fusion GPS hired a former British spy to conduct the investigation and find Kremlin-backed information, some of which has been turned over to the FBI.

The fact that neither the Clinton campaign nor the DNC came forward about their involvement in the dossier has led some lawmakers to question what more has yet to be revealed.

“That leads me to raise the question, could there be a cover up? I don’t have an answer for it yet, but we’ve found that to be a practice throughout bureaucracy under Republicans or Democrats,” he said.