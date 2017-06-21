DALLAS (3-3) at WASHINGTON (3-3)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE - Redskins by 1½

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Dallas 3-3, Washington 2-4

SERIES RECORD - Cowboys lead 68-44-2

LAST MEETING - Cowboys beat Redskins 31-26, Nov. 24, 2016

LAST WEEK - Cowboys beat 49ers 40-10; Redskins lost to Eagles 34-24

AP PRO32 RANKING - Cowboys No. 11, Redskins No. 15

COWBOYS OFFENSE - OVERALL (6), RUSH (2), PASS (13)

COWBOYS DEFENSE - OVERALL (17), RUSH (21), PASS (14)

REDSKINS OFFENSE - OVERALL (8), RUSH (14), PASS (6)

REDSKINS DEFENSE - OVERALL (12), RUSH (9), PASS (19)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Cowboys have won four consecutive games at Redskins. … Cowboys QB Dak Prescott threw for 234 yards, three TDs last week vs. 49ers. … Prescott completed 72.2 percent of passes vs. Redskins last season. … RB Ezekiel Elliott had 147 yards rushing, 72 yards receiving and three TDs last week. … WR Dez Bryant has 18 catches for 336 yards, three TDs in past four games vs. Redskins. … Bryant has eight TD catches in past eight NFC East road games. … DE DeMarcus Lawrence leads NFC with 9 1-2 sacks. … Lawrence has sack in all six games this season. … LB Sean Lee has 84 tackles in past seven divisional games. … LB Jaylon Smith had forced fumble, first career sack last week. Smith leads team with 44 tackles. … DL Tyrone Crawford has sack in back-to-back games. … Redskins have scored on first possession and held opponents scoreless on first possession in five consecutive games. … Redskins have outscored opponents by 23 points in first quarter this season. … Redskins have at least one sack in 30 consecutive games, longest streak in NFL. … QB Kirk Cousins has 300-plus yards, 100-plus rating in consecutive games. … Cousins had 449 yards, three TDs in last game vs. Cowboys. … Chris Thompson leads NFL RBs with 366 yards receiving. Thompson leads Redskins RBs, WRs and TEs with five TDs. … TE Jordan Reed had eight catches for 64 yards and two TDs last week vs. Eagles. … LB Ryan Kerrigan has four sacks, forced fumble and interception TD in past six games. … LB Zach Brown had 13 tackles, 1 1-2 sacks and forced fumble last week. … Brown tied for second in NFL with 63 tackles. Fantasy Tip: Cowboys TE Jason Witten should be popular target for Prescott against banged-up Redskins defense.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL