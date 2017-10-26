President Trump announced his intention Thursday to designate assistant Treasury secretary David Kautter as acting commissioner of the embattled Internal Revenue Service.

Mr. Kautter, who is assistant secretary of the Treasury for tax policy, would become the acting head of the IRS effective Nov. 13, the White House said.

The term of current IRS Commissioner John Koskinen is expiring next month.

The Senate confirmed Mr. Kautter on Aug. 3, 2017, for his treasury post.

Prior to joining the administration, Mr. Kautter was a partner in the tax and auditing services firm RSM. He also served as the director of the Kogod Tax Center at American University.