President Trump will declare the opioids crisis a public health emergency Thursday, ordering the government to shift around dollars and manpower to prioritize the fight against an epidemic that’s killing nearly 100 Americans per day.

Senior administration officials said Cabinet officials will be ordered to direct “all appropriate emergency authorities” to the problem.

Actions include educating doctors so they prescribe addictive painkillers with care, promoting the use of medications that wean people off opioids and improving law enforcement’s ability to detect fentanyl, a powerful synthetic that is flooding the heroin epidemic and driving fatal overdoses.

Mr. Trump will direct the Department of Labor to assist workers who’ve been dislocated by addiction, while using leveraging existing programs to make sure people who suffer from both HIV/AIDs and opioids addiction get adequate help.

The president will outline his strategy in a major address from the White House later Thursday.

Senior administration officials said Mr. Trump is relying on Congress to pony up an unspecific boost in funding as part of an end-of-year spending deal, further complicating a looming December fight needed to keep the federal government open.

That strategy is likely to disappoint Democrats and anti-addiction advocates who were hoping for a more dramatic commitment to new taxpayer funding for the fight, which affects every corner of the U.S. Drug overdoses killed more than 60,000 Americans last year, or enough people to fill a baseball stadium.

The White House’s commission on opioids, led by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, recommended an emergency declaration over the summer.

Mr. Trump said he would follow through in August, but then said lawyers were still figuring out how to implement the order and which emergency route to use.

Senior administration officials said use of the Stafford Act to designate certain areas as emergency zones, akin to hurricane relief efforts that tap FEMA dollars, was not conducive to a long-term problem like opioids addiction.

Instead it is using the Public Health Service Act, which relies on a public health emergency fund. Administration officials acknowledged that Congress hasn’t put enough money into the fund, so it will have to negotiate the proper funding levels with lawmakers.

Congress last tackled the opioids issue during the 2016 campaign, approving a pair of high-profile bills that expanded treatment options and the use of overdose-reversing drugs, while doling out $1 billion in state grants to combat the issue.

Democrats said that was a down payment on what’s needed.

On Wednesday, Senate Democrats introduced a bill Wednesday seeking $45 billion to combat the epidemic, laying down an aggressive marker before Mr. Trump could lay out his strategy.

Democrats said the dollar figure matches what GOP leaders included for anti-opioid abuse funding in their failed Obamacare repeal bill.

Senior administration officials argued that Mr. Trump has already taken tough steps to combat the problem, from doling out last year’s grants to states to cracking down on traffickers who smuggle in illicit drugs.

The Department of Justice recently indicted two Chinese nationals for their role in trafficking fentanyl. It’s also working with the international partners to schedule ingredients that form the powerful synthetic opioid.