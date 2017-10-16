The New England Patriots have lost one of their best defenders for the season.

Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle, according to multiple reports.

Hightower suffered the injury Sunday in the Patriots‘ win over the Atlanta Falcons. The loss is a huge blow to the Patriots defense, who already ranked 31st in defensive DVOA.

Hightower was listed as a linebacker, but also played play on the defensive line, serving as a pass rusher.

The Patriots are 5-2.