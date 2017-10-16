By Matthew Paras - The Washington Times - Thursday, October 26, 2017

The New England Patriots have lost one of their best defenders for the season. 

Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle, according to multiple reports. 

Hightower suffered the injury Sunday in the Patriots‘ win over the Atlanta Falcons. The loss is a huge blow to the Patriots defense, who already ranked 31st in defensive DVOA. 

Hightower was listed as a linebacker, but also played play on the defensive line, serving as a pass rusher. 

The Patriots are 5-2. 

