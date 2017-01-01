Rapid City Journal, Rapid City, Oct. 26

State should not abandon GEAR UP program

Now that Gear Up is managed by Black Hills State University after the Mid-Central Educational Cooperative debacle, the state wants to quit on the Native American high school students the federal program aims to help.

In 2011, the state received a seven-year grant award from the Department of Education to help Native Americans prepare for college and the opportunity to escape the cycle of poverty that plagues tribal members, who are among the poorest in the nation. It ends in 2018 and state officials say they do not intend to seek an extension.

Most South Dakotans were unaware of GEAR UP until a Mid-Central official killed his wife and four children, set their home on fire and then took his own life in September 2015. In that aftermath of the tragedy, the revelations also have been grim.

GEAR UP funds were squandered in numerous ways and the state Board of Education’s oversight was inadequate even though some board members received consulting contracts for a program that never bothered to measure student progress.

Today, three Mid-Central employees await trial for felony charges, while a handful of lawmakers demand that state employees involved with GEAR UP be compelled to testify before a legislative committee investigating the affair. In fact, $1.4 million remains missing of the nearly $11 million the state received from 2011 to 2015.

Yet despite hearing concerns about the program’s management and subsequent audits that raised questions about the nonprofit’s fiscal actions, state officials never publicly disputed the validity of the program before Mid-Central was notified in 2015 that it was losing its contract.

In the spring of 2016, the Board of Education awarded the GEAR UP contract to Black Hills State University, a logical home for a program that seeks to encourage students to attend college.

Since then, the new team of GEAR UP administrators has hired regional coordinators and school consultants to work with 26 schools in 14 school districts and on seven reservations to help students prepare for ACT tests and mentor youth who could be the first in their families to attend college. In June, a 21-day camp will be held at BHSU campus for students in grades 8 to 11. It will be “like practice college,” said Murray Lee, a program administrator. Last June, 101 students went to the camp. Mini-camps were held for students in grades 5 to 7.

But despite these early successes, the Board of Education has no apparent interest in continuing the program, which begs the question of what’s changed?

Clearly, the same needs that existed in 2011 still exist today among the Native American population, and it is the federal government that is paying for a program utilized by 40 states. It is just as clear that the Board of Education fell short in its oversight responsibilities, which culminated in a tragedy that has brought additional scrutiny to its past performance. Is that the reason to walk away from it?

In a recent column published on this page, Gov. Daugaard wrote about his efforts to continue work started by Gov. George T. Mickelson, who declared 1990 a “Year of Reconciliation” in a bid to improve relations between Natives and non-Natives in this state.

If the Daugaard administration abandons this program without giving Black Hills State University the opportunity to make it meaningful and successful, it will be a step back from Mickelson’s goal while denying youth who did nothing wrong.

___

American News, Aberdeen, Oct. 26

Governor candidates support open records, but is there a catch?

We were thrilled earlier this month to hear two of our candidates for governor - Democrat Billie Sutton and Republican Marty Jackley - say they would support more openness in South Dakota government.

In fact, Sutton, as a state senator, is proposing draft legislation that would make public additional government records such as officials’ correspondence, calendars and telephone call records. Jackley, in response, said, as governor, he would support such legislation if it passed through the Legislature. (Jackley’s GOP primary foe, U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem, would not yet commit to supporting such legislation.)

Sutton is setting himself apart from the pack as an advocate against corruption and darkness in state government.

Jackley is continuing his advocacy of open government; he has been instrumental in pushing for greater transparency through the open government task force.

Making open correspondence, phone records and calendars would add an incredibly important layer of transparency. Other states allow these open records, to the benefit of citizens.

We do not want to be discouraging, but other foibles in recent and not-so-recent memory show us the pitfalls of sunshine in South Dakota.

If such legislation as Sutton is suggesting passed here:

How long would these records be open?

It would be great if they were open in perpetuity. Think of how handy that would have been in the cases of EB-5 or GEAR UP, both of which only came to a head after years of apparent mismanagement or malfeasance.

South Dakota law establishes a board that authorizes destruction of government records. Reporter Bob Mercer earlier this year reported that state law says:

“No record may be destroyed or otherwise disposed of by any agency of the state unless it is determined by majority vote of the board that the record has no further administrative, legal, fiscal, research, or historical value.”

And each state agency, Mercer wrote, recommends how long those records should be kept.

Seems a lot of discretion given to the very agencies the “sunshine” would apply to.

What definitions would eliminate openness?

Words are important.

We at the newspaper know this, but it became even more clear to us last week.

After a robbery was reported at a local business in the 600 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast, we asked Aberdeen police what business it was.

Citing Marsy’s Law, South Dakota’s victim’s rights regulations, police Capt. Eric Duven could not identify the business by name, as it is considered a “victim.”

In Marsy’s Law in the state constitution, the term “victim” means “a person who suffers direct or threatened physical, psychological, or financial harm as a result of the commission or attempted commission of a crime or delinquent act or against whom the crime or delinquent act is committed.”

A person.

However, Aberdeen City Attorney Ron Wager said that South Dakota Codified Law 22-1-1(31) gives the state’s definition of “person”: “any natural person, unborn child, association, limited liability company, corporation, firm, organization, partnership, or society.”

What linguistic time bombs are hiding in our laws that would make any open-government legislation ineffective?

What would override openness?

We already know what flimsy rationale in law allows public bodies to go behind closed doors in executive session: to discuss personnel, discipline of a student, pending litigation or contractual matters, preparing for contract negotiations, and competitive reasons for businesses.

And we know how almost any topic can fit into one of those broad categories.

If a public body goes into executive session to talk “personnel,” and they discuss phone records or transcripts, would those documents then get locked away? Calendars, datebooks, emails?

In response to the idea of legislative action on open records, Gov. Dennis Daugaard, through his chief of staff Tony Venhuizen, said that “He believes that a person who is in the fishbowl acts differently, and the apparent transparency is not genuine,” according to the Associated Press.

That’s not a bad thing. If there is behavior or process going on in Pierre that would disappear if officials knew they were always on the record, then maybe those folks should act differently.

___

Madison Daily Leader, Madison, Oct. 25

Combining regulations is best for drone use

The rapidly-growing use of drones in the United States is causing all levels of government to scramble to establish rules of use.

Drones are unmanned aircraft, sometimes as small as a lightweight toy, or as large as a military weapon used in overseas battles. The electronic technology has advanced quickly, while the cost has dropped dramatically.

In South Dakota and Lake County, drones are used in agricultural applications, aerial photography, law enforcement, education, entertainment and more. Some companies are testing package delivery by drones.

Safety and privacy issues are the top concerns of citizens, public officials and agencies. Yet we can imagine the confusion and noncompliance if every state, county and city created its own regulations, on top of Federal Aviation Administration rules.

So we were glad to see there could soon be some coordination among all these entities when rules are established. The federal Office of Science and Technology Policy is working to link FAA rules with city, county and state requirements. Currently, the FAA has full authority over airspace at any altitude, although most everyone agrees a one-size-fits-all policy is not appropriate.

Ultimately, experts expect there to be five to 10 “model” regulatory outlines that could be adopted by local governments. They all would have approval of the FAA and be designed to prevent collisions among drones, manned aircraft, tall structures, power lines and so on. Two accidents have occurred in the last month between a drone and a manned aircraft, one in New York and one near Quebec City in eastern Canada. There were no injuries in either accident.

We’re glad to see coordination among rulemakers, and we urge them to adopt and communicate rules quickly to protect public safety.