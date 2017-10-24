The House voted Thursday to adopt the Senate’s budget blueprint in whole, officially kicking off a monthslong sprint to pass a massive overhaul of the tax code and have something to show to voters by next year’s elections.

The plan allows for up to $1.5 trillion in new tax cuts as part of the overhaul, giving lawmakers far more room than the original House budget — but also leaving them open to accusations that they’re ruining the government’s finances in the quest for tax reform.

House members voted 216-212 to approve the budget, which also sets out fiscal year 2018 discretionary spending levels at about $1 trillion, and envisions deficits of $641 billion this year.

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, the House’s top tax-writer, said the plan is now to release a tax bill next Wednesday, Nov. 1, and start marking it up in committee the following week.

“Today is a historic day — and we are ready to deliver tax relief that improves the lives of middle-income Americans and struggling families who have been left behind in our slow-growing economy,” said Mr. Brady, Texas Republican.

House GOP leaders pushed the Senate budget through rather than spend weeks hammering out a compromise with the Senate, figuring it was more important to build momentum for tax reform than to argue over specific numbers in the plan.

“This budget acknowledges that our economy is in desperate need of a jolt, and the tax cuts included in the Senate-passed budget hold the promise of doing just that,” said Rep. Diane Black, who chairs the House Budget Committee.

“President Trump is with us on this, and I agree that we must move quickly,” said Mrs. Black, Tennessee Republican.

In a signal of the vote’s importance, House Speaker Paul D. Ryan voted “yes,” even though the speaker typically abstains. Mr. Ryan also eyed the chamber’s giant boards displaying how all the members voted as Republicans approached the magic number to get them over the hump.

The White House cheered the vote, saying it sets the stage for Congress to ultimately pass tax cuts and tax reform.

“President Trump has always made cutting taxes for hard-working American families, creating more jobs for American workers, and simplifying the rigged and burdensome tax code a priority, and he looks forward to further cooperation with Congress to advance the administration’s pro-growth and pro-jobs agenda,” said press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Democrats objected, saying Republicans are trying to rush the process because they don’t want the American people to see what’s actually in their plans.

Rep. John Yarmuth, the top Democrat on the budget committee, said the plan is “not a real effort at responsible budgeting.”

“It’s a means to an end — a single-minded plan to make it easier to enact tax cuts for the wealthy and big corporations, regardless of the consequences for everyone else,” Mr. Yarmuth said.

Getting a budget through both the House and Senate is a critical step in tax reform, as it unlocks a fast-track process, known as reconciliation, that will allow Republicans to pass their tax overhaul with a simple majority in both chambers and bypass a Democratic filibuster.

“This was a big win for the American people, because it allows us to start a process that we know is not easy,” House Majority Whip Steve Scalise told reporters after the vote.

“Every step of this process is going to be important,” he said.

But the relatively narrow passage is an indication that there are still differences to be worked out on the substance of the tax overhaul. The Senate cleared its own budget plan on a 51-49 vote last week.

A number of “no” votes in the House came from blue-state Republicans who object to GOP leaders’ plans to ax the deduction for state and local taxes paid as part of the overhaul.

Rep. Dan Donovan, a New York Republican who voted no, says he’s always going to vote in the best interest of his constituents.

“Leadership did what they had to do,” he said. “I am a fan of tax reform. We need to lessen the burden on Americans on the amount of taxes they pay, but not on the backs of New Yorkers.”

The budget allows for up to $1.5 trillion in deficit-financed tax cuts, and Republicans say economic growth will more than make up for any initial loss in revenue over time.

But if leaders can’t find enough ways to make up at least some of the revenue immediately lost from slashing individual and corporate rates, they could have to settle for a less ambitious overall package.

Using reconciliation means that if the Senate passes a package that adds to federal deficits in the long run, lawmakers would also have to put an expiration date on the tax cuts.