Sen. Lindsey Graham is set to testify Thursday at fellow Sen. Bob Menendez’s trial over corruption charges.

“Today, Senator Graham is testifying in federal district court in Newark, New Jersey at the trial of Senator Bob Menendez. Graham is testifying as a character witness for the defense and traveled to the trial at his own personal expense,” Mr. Graham’s office said in a statement. “He will testify about his service with Senator Menendez in the Senate. Graham’s testimony is unrelated to the underlying charges.”

The South Carolina Republican’s testimony comes as Mr. Menendez faces 18 counts of federal criminal corruption for allegedly accepting gifts in exchange for political favors. Mr. Menenez has pleaded not guilty in the case.



A staffer for Mr. Menendez testified Wednesday that the favors were not disclosed because of the “friendship exception,” the New York Post reported. Mr. Menendez’s friend, Salomon Melgen, an opthamologist, also faces charges in the case.