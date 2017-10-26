BREA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a man drove his car into an immigrant rights rally in Southern California.

Brea police Chief Jack Conklin says some demonstrators reported minor injuries but none sought first aid.

Union spokesman Andrew Cohen says demonstrators were marching in Brea on Thursday to urge Republican Congressman Ed Royce to support an existing temporary immigration program for citizens of several Central American countries.

Conklin says the man drove into the intersection where the crowd had gathered and some demonstrators jumped on top of the car.

Conklin says police arrested the driver in the Orange County city 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles.