ATLANTA (AP) - Conner Manning threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns, and Georgia State held off South Alabama 21-13 on Thursday night for its first win at Georgia State Stadium.

South Alabama quarterback Dallas Davis found Jamarius Way for a 75-yard touchdown with 2:11 left in the game and the Jaguars recovered the onside kick. But after a 7-yard reception on first down, Davis threw three incomplete passes and Georgia State ran out the clock.

Penny Hart made six catches for 98 yards and a touchdown for Georgia State (4-3, 3-1 Sun Belt). Safety Bryan Williams intercepted a pass on the opponent’s opening drive for the second straight game and three plays later, Manning connected with Glenn Smith for a 7-0 lead.

Williams tied a GSU record for most interceptions in a season with four.

Kyler Neal capped an eight-play, 95-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown run to extend Georgia State’s lead to 14-3 with 1:43 left before halftime. The Panthers pushed it to 21-6 early in the fourth as Manning found Hart from 8 yards out to cap a 79-yard drive.

Davis was 27-of-48 passing for 297 yards and one touchdown for South Alabama (3-5, 2-2), but he also threw two interceptions.

The Panthers hosted their first game at the former home of the Atlanta Braves last weekend after 51 days without a home contest.

