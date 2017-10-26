The U.S. Navy has rescued two American mariners who were lost in the Pacific Ocean for five months.

Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiaba expressed “pure relief” on Wednesday when they were welcomed aboard the USS Ashland of the Navy’s 7th Fleet — 900 miles southeast of Japan and months removed from a planned trip to Tahiti. The Hawaiian women experienced bad weather and engine trouble on May 30 before drifting too far off course for others to receive distress calls.

“I’m grateful for their service to our country,” Ms. Appel said, the Navy reported Thursday. “They saved our lives. The pride and smiles we had when we saw [U.S. Navy] on the horizon was pure relief.”

The pair’s vessel was spotted Oct. 24 by a Taiwanese fishing vessel, which then started the process that led to their rescue.

“The U.S. Navy is postured to assist any distressed mariner of any nationality during any type of situation,” said Cmdr. Steven Wasson, Ashland commanding officer.

The two women, along with their two dogs, survived due to water purifiers brought on the journey and one year’s supply of dry goods.

