Tulane (3-4, 1-2 American) at No. 24 Memphis (6-1, 3-1), Friday, 8 p.m. ET (CBSSN)

Line: Memphis by 10 ½.

Series record: Memphis leads 21-11-1

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Memphis is chasing its best season yet after already becoming bowl eligible last week. The Tigers last opened this strong in 2015 by winning their first seven games, and they now are bowl eligible for a fourth straight season, a first in school history.

KEY MATCHUP

Tulane RB Dontrell Hilliard against Memphis‘ defense. Hilliard is averaging 100.1 yards rushing per game and is third in the AAC with nine TDs rushing and two receiving. Memphis has allowed an average of 276.5 yards rushing in each of its last two games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tulane: CB Parry Nickerson. The redshirt senior has 13 career interceptions, and he has three interceptions this season.

Memphis: QB Riley Ferguson. The senior threw for a school-record 471 yards in rallying the Tigers from a 17-0 deficit to beat Houston last week. It was his third 400-yard passing game, another school record. Ferguson combined for 465 of Memphis‘ 501 yards offense against Houston.

FACTS & FIGURES

Memphis has won 10 straight, longest streak by either team in this series. … Tulane has rushed for 100 or more yards in 22 straight games and has reached at least 190 yards in each game this season. … Tulane ranks 12th nationally averaging 266 yards rushing per game. … Seven different players have run for at least one TD for Tulane. … Tulane is 2-12 in Memphis with the Green Wave’s last win on the road in series Nov. 7, 1998. … Memphis is 12-0 since 2014 in non-Saturday games in regular season. … Memphis‘ seniors are tied with the 1963 seniors with 33 wins for most wins by a senior class. Memphis‘ 2017 seniors are 33-13. … Memphis coach Mike Norvell is 14-6 in two seasons. … Tigers returner Tony Pollard leads nation with three kickoffs returned for TDs and has five in his career.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25