Austin Peay (5-3) at No. 18 UCF (6-0), Saturday, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN3)

Line: None.

Series record: tied 1-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

The Knights are bowl eligible and 6-0 for the first time in school history. Now they are looking at loftier goals like moving up in the rankings to position themselves for one of the New Year’s Six bowls or quite possibly a spot in the College Football Playoffs if they run the table in American Athletic Conference. Even a close game against an FCS opponent could hinder the Knights.

KEY MATCHUP

Austin Peay QB Jeremiah Oatsvall vs. UCF’s defense. Oatsvall is dual-threat quarterback. He has gained 269 yards and scored three touchdowns on the ground, and is coming off a career-high 199 yards passing last week. He will be facing a UCF D that might still be a little sore after a physical contest at Navy last week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Austin Peay: DE Jaison Williams leads the OVC with 7.5 sacks on the year to go along with 10.5 tackles for loss and 37 stops.

UCF: CB Brandon Moore came up big for the Knights at Navy, with a game-sealing interception in the final minute. He also came through with a ball-jarring hit on an option pitch late in the game that created a turnover.

FACTS & FIGURES

Austin Peay is averaging 25 points per game and currently ranked second in the OVC in scoring offense … Governors RB Kentel Williams, the current OVC Offensive Player of the Week, is averaging 72.9 yards per game and 6.9 yards per carry. … MLB Gunnar Scholato leads Austin Peay in tackles with 68 … UCF is one of only eight remaining undefeated teams in the FBS. …UCF QB McKenzie Milton ranks second in the country in passing efficiency (196.3) and third in passing yards per completion (16.4). …LB Pat Jasinski leads the team with 47 tackles and has been the Knights top tackler in 4 out of 6 games this season.

