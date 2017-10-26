SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - A new report says the Carolina Panthers training camp added more than $13 million to the Spartanburg economy this year.

Local media report the Clemson University study says more than 100,000 attended the camp at Wofford College.

More than 135,000 people attended the camp last year, spending $13 million.

Clemson conducted the study for the Spartanburg Convention and Visitors Bureau. The report notes that while the number of visitors was down this year, the percentage of visitors who traveled more than 50 miles to the camp increased from 39 percent in 2016 to 56 percent this year.

Chris Jennings with the visitors bureau says the study shows increased spending by visitors this year.

The Panthers spent more than two weeks at Wofford, before moving to Charlotte to complete summer practices.