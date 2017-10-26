WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - The trial of a man charged with fatally shooting a former high school football star in Massachusetts is scheduled to start later this month.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that jury selection in the murder trial of Emil Encarnacion is expected to start Nov. 28 while testimony will begin Dec. 4.

The 20-year-old Encarnacion was one of four people charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Sam Castro in May 2015. Castro was a former football standout at Worcester North High School.

No motive for the killing has been disclosed.

One other defendant is awaiting trial on a murder charge. One pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon, and another pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

