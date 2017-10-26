SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Latest on legislative action in Springfield (all times local):

1 p.m.

The House has soundly rejected a ban on gun modifications known as “bump stocks” that speed firing and were used in the Las Vegas massacre.

Rep. Martin Moylan’s measure went down with a vote of 48-54 on Thursday. The Des Plaines Democrat said it would save lives. Bump stocks were found on a dozen guns in the hotel room from which the Las Vegas shooter gunned down 58 at an outdoor concert Oct. 1 before killing himself.

Bump stocks don’t alter the trigger. They rely on inertia from the recoil to allow quicker trigger suppression.

But Moylan’s nixes any trigger modification that allows faster firing. That troubled gun advocates, Republican and Democrat alike.

Republican Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer of Jacksonville said trigger modification for an edge in competitive shooting is routine. He says Moylan’s measure would mean “turning law-abiding citizens into criminals. Things they currently have are going to be illegal.”

___

12:10 p.m.

The House has ordered an audit of a $94 million Rauner-administration contract that’s been criticized for the way it was awarded as well as the online insurance-portal it produced.

Olympia Fields Democratic Rep. Al Riley’s resolution was approved 106-0. It directs the state Auditor General to examine the 10-year pact with Atlanta-based Morneau Shepell. The Department of Central Management Services hired the company in 2015 to develop a web-based system to replace paper procedures.

But The Associated Press reported in June that the request for contract proposals lasted only three weeks and Morneau was the only bidder. CMS administrators waived requirements under state law that Morneau had to show plans to involve minority- and women-owned business participation.

Riley says the situation has the appearance of a contract designed specifically for Morneau.

___

4 a.m.

The Illinois Senate has wrapped up work for the week but the House will be back to work Thursday during the Legislature’s fall session.

The session - which continues Nov. 7-9 - is traditionally reserved for consideration of gubernatorial vetoes. The House took up and reversed several Wednesday.

But lawmakers can initiate new legislation. A committee approved on Tuesday a measure that would outlaw modifications that would make a gun fire faster. That includes “bump stocks” of the type used by the shooter who killed 58 Oct. 1 in Las Vegas before killing himself.

That measure is ready for a House floor vote. So is a resolution calling for a state audit of a $94 million contract for an electronic insurance platform critics say sidestepped normal procedures.