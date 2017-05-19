SOCCER

NEW YORK (AP) - A former judge who led Guatemala’s soccer federation became the first person sentenced in the U.S. in the FIFA world soccer corruption scandal when a judge ordered him to serve eight months in prison, saying his bribe money could have been used to build soccer fields for poor children.

Hector Trujillo, 63, was sentenced in Brooklyn federal court by Judge Pamela K. Chen for his June guilty plea to conspiracy and wire fraud charges. The judge also ordered $415,000 in restitution.

The judge said $175,000 in bribes pocketed by Trujillo from 2009 to 2016 to steer sports marketing contracts from a Miami company to the federation was money “that should have been used to build soccer fields in poor neighborhoods” or buy uniforms for the athletes.

Trujillo said his conscience failed him. He choked up and asked the judge for forgiveness, saying he’d suffered enough.

PRO FOOTBALL

NEW YORK (AP) - NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart says the league expects Colin Kaepernick to be invited to the next meeting between owners and players to discuss social justice initiatives.

Lockhart adds that the meeting probably will take place next week.

The players’ union and its members decide who attends such gatherings; the league and players met last week in New York in the wake of backlash concerning player demonstrations during the national anthem. Kaepernick, who began kneeling during the national anthem before the 2016 season and currently is out of the NFL, did not attend that meeting.

“My understanding is that Colin Kaepernick has been invited to the last two meetings,” Lockhart says Wednesday. “He has been in discussion with the players coalition. I expect that he will be invited to this meeting and we look forward to him joining the conversation …

“I don’t have any confirmation that he is planning to attend.”

The NFL Players Association also did not have any such confirmation.

PRO BASKETBALL

NEW YORK (AP) - Former NBA Commissioner David Stern believes medicinal marijuana use should be allowed, but the league says it won’t allow players to use it for recreational use.

Stern was interviewed by ex-NBA player Al Harrington for the website Uninterrupted’s documentary “Concept of Cannabis.” Stern said he thought there was “universal agreement that marijuana for medical purposes should be completely legal.”

Adam Silver, who replaced Stern as commissioner in 2014, has said he is interested in studying more about the safety of medicinal marijuana. But Stern, who spent 30 years as commissioner, seemed ready to go a step further in his interview.

Marijuana is listed as a prohibited substance on the league’s anti-drug program, and players can be fined or suspended for multiple positive tests.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A lawyer for Tom Jurich says the fired Louisville athletic director will sue the school for breach of contract if severance issues can’t be resolved.

Louisville trustees voted 10-3 a week ago to fire Jurich for cause amid a federal investigation of the men’s basketball program. Interim university President Greg Postel cited the corruption probe in his termination letter to Jurich that also alleged the longtime AD “engaged in willful misconduct” among other contract violations. Louisville’s Athletic Association fired Cardinals coach Rick Pitino for cause on Oct. 16.

Attorney Sheryl Snyder disputed allegations of wrongdoing and said during a news conference Wednesday that Louisville’s termination letter attempted to justify firing Jurich and damage his reputation. Snyder added that a settlement was possible, “but if you can’t settle the case, then you gear up for battle.”

BASEBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Giancarlo Stanton still hasn’t met with the Miami Marlins’ new leadership, including Derek Jeter, amid speculation the team will unload its most expensive player in an effort to cut payroll.

Stanton said he expects to meet with ownership after the World Series. He was in Los Angeles before Game 2 between the Astros and Dodgers on Wednesday night to accept the Hank Aaron Award as the National League’s top offensive performer.

He is due to make $25 million next season in the fourth year of a $325 million, 13-year deal. His pay jumps considerably in years nine through 11, when he is set to earn $32 million a season.

By trading Stanton, the Marlins could cut their biggest expenditure. Otherwise, the club could rebuild around the 27-year-old outfielder.

SPORTS BETTING

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - The Trump administration is siding with professional sports leagues in their opposition to allowing New Jersey to offer sports betting, while Republican Gov. Chris Christie is calling the leagues “hypocrites” for opposing betting while having teams in Las Vegas.

The solicitor general’s office filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court this week supporting the leagues ahead of arguments scheduled for Dec. 4.

Christie’s administration is challenging a 1992 federal law that bans gambling on sports in all but four states. Christie sees sports betting as a way to boost New Jersey’s casino and race track industries.

In an interview Tuesday on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel,” Christie said the leagues “no longer have moral ground” after the Vegas Golden Knights started playing in the National Hockey League this season and the NFL’s Oakland Raiders are set to move there in 2019.