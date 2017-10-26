MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia will have five Big 12 home football games next season, including a Thursday night game against Baylor on Oct. 25.

The Big 12 announced WVU’s 2018 schedule Thursday.

Other conference home games for the Mountaineers next fall include Kansas State on Sept. 22, Kansas on Oct. 6, TCU on Nov. 10, and Oklahoma on Friday, Nov. 23.

Road games include at Texas Tech on Sept. 29, Iowa State on Oct. 13, Texas on Nov. 3, and Oklahoma State on Nov. 17.

West Virginia will have a bye week on Oct. 20.