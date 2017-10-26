Rep. Adam Schiff said Friday that President Trump is preventing a bipartisan consensus on the Russia election case.

“The single biggest step we need to take to protect our election going forward is [to develop] the bipartisan consensus … that if a foreign power intervenes next time, we will all reject it,” Mr. Schiff, California Democrat, said on MSNBC. “The single biggest impediment to reaching that consensus is the president of the United States who will not even acknowledge that that happened.”

Mr. Schiff is the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee that is currently conducting one of the investigations into Russia’s role in the 2016 election. He also said technology companies have been hesitant about turning over information related to the voting machines and said there needs to be a record of votes aside from just the machines.

“They’re not invulnerable and I think its negligent to not have a paper trail for any voting machine these days,” Mr. Schiff said, referring to voting machines.

Previous reports have said there is currently no evidence that Russia changed any votes or was able to hack into the voting machines to change the results, but the issue has been a source of major contention for both Mr. Trump and the Democrats.