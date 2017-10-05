A new poll in Nevada shows incumbent Sen. Dean Heller lagging behind his challenger, businessman Danny Tarkanian.

The JMC Analytics and Polling survey showed Mr. Tarkanian leading 44 percent to Mr. Heller’s 38 percent. The poll found 78 percent of those who participated in the survey were “certain to vote” in next year’s Republican Senate primary and 63 percent have an “extremely favorable” opinion of President Trump.

Favorability of the candidates was less enthusiastic with only 19 percent having such an opinion about Mr. Tarkanian and another 14 percent felt strongly positive about Mr. Heller. But 70 percent of voters did say they they are “much more likely” to support a candidate that will be active in pushing Mr. Trump’s agenda.

Forty-two percent of responses came from the 2nd Congressional District, which includes Reno and Carson City, and is known to lean heavily Republican. Mr. Trump won here last election cycle, 52 percent to Hillary Clinton’s 40 percent.

The automated poll was taken Oct. 24-26 with 500 completed responses and a margin of error was 4.4 percent.