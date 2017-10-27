DAVIE, Fla. (AP) - Jay Cutler will start at quarterback next week for the Miami Dolphins, but coach Adam Gase says other jobs on offense are up for grabs because some of the best players aren’t sufficiently dedicated.

Gase’s comments came less than 24 hours after the franchise’s worst loss in 20 years, a 40-0 humiliation at Baltimore. The Dolphins have now been outscored 152-92 this season, but they’re 4-3 thanks to four narrow victories.

A rash of missed assignments early in the season prompted Gase to simplify the playbook, but he says doing so has made Miami too predictable. Gase blamed the mental mistakes on players failing to spend enough time studying the playbook, and said the problem has persisted since he became coach last year.

