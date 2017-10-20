President Trump invited trick-or-treating children of White House reporters into the Oval Office Friday afternoon to receive treats.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a mother of three young children, made the announcement at the end of her daily press briefing. She encouraged journalists to bring their costumed kids into the Oval Office “so that you can sugar them up and take them home to your house.”

The White House was hosting its annual Halloween festivities Friday, with schoolchildren and parents from more than 20 Maryland, Virginia and District of Columbia schools, as well as military families and community organizations.

Trick-or-treaters got to see the South Portico decorated in spider webs amidst bats, fog machines and orange pumpkins with profiles of past presidents. The president and first lady Melania Trump handed out cookies created by the White House pastry kitchen, as well as presidential M&M’s and other candies.