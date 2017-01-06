FAIRFAX, Va. — Federal officials fanned across the country Friday to spotlight President Trump’s decision to declare opioid addiction a public health emergency, vowing to disrupt narcotics networks and the “dark web” marketplace where anyone with a computer can buy deadly drugs from China and Mexico.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said its cyber crimes unit in northern Virginia will serve as “ground zero” for probing internet trade routes and bitcoin transactions, so agents and prosecutors can nab traffickers of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is driving fatal overdoses among heroin users.

The agency is offering its experts to local and state agencies closest to the epidemic, so they can learn how to track drug rings from an obituary in the local newspaper to middle-men dealers and the foreign traffickers who feed them.

“We’re offering this in support of the president’s proclamation yesterday. This is an area where we said, ‘You know what, this is what we can do now to respond to this.’ We’re in a good spot to do this, and we want to,” said Derek Benner, acting executive associate director for Homeland Security Investigations at ICE.

Mr. Trump decision to declare a public health emergency Thursday unlocked new resources for addicts, from expanding the number of treatment beds to augmenting the use of telemedicine to treat rural residents from afar.

He left it to Congress to pump more money into solutions, however, disappointing Democrats and advocates who were hoping for a bold funding commitment.

Administration officials said for now, Mr. Trump’s use of the bully pulpit will send a powerful signal to agents in the field about his commitment to the fight.

“I think the announcement is powerfully symbolic and that’s important to the country,” said Richard Baum, acting director of the White House’s drug policy office.

More tangibly, Mr. Benner said Mr. Trump’s opioids declaration will dovetail with a previous order to attack transitional criminal organizations, which placed more agents in the field, from El Salvador to Asia.

“The idea that ICE employs is to push our borders out, and to do much work with our international partners to prevent the entry of these dangerous synthetic narcotics,” he said.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions reinforced that message 250 miles north of the Beltway, where he cheered efforts to intercept hard-to-detect packages of synthetic opioids that flow through John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

“Law enforcement helps keep illegal drugs out of our country, reduce their availability, drive up their price, and reduce their purity. That saves lives,” he said. “That’s why this department has been relentless in going after the criminals who are spreading addiction in America.”

Mr. Sessions touted efforts at U.S. airports and maritime ports, like San Diego, to seize drug shipments, while reasserting plans for a border wall with Mexico to disrupt primary heroin routes.

Members of Congress say federal officials could do more, however. They are proposing measures that require foreign posts to send advanced electronic data for incoming packages — FedEx and UPS already do — so inspectors can target suspicious packages.

In the meantime, Mr. Trump said he will use an upcoming tour of Asia to personally urge Chinese President Xi Jinping to crack down on clandestine labs that produce fentanyl with no oversight.

“They’re not scientists, they’re not pharmacists, there’s no quality control,” Mr. Benner said. “People don’t know, anymore, what they are ingesting.”

The drugs are so powerful, they sometimes kill on contact, with no ingestion required.

Traffickers are agile, too, using a variety of cyber channels to sell their wares on in the corners of the Internet.

Mr. Benner said his office is hiring the best and brightest to keep up.

“The people that are working here are our best subject-matter experts,” he said. “They see the most updated stuff.”

Those skills were on display in a lab at cyber-crimes headquarters, where agents reconstructed hard-drives that had been smashed or scratched by “bad guys” who dealt drugs and wanted to cover their tracks. Like surgeons, investigators fuse parts back together or order dummy parts to make the device whole again, though data “platters” that look like a scratched LP — instead of smooth glass — pose an extra exchange in retrieving data.

Spurred by Mr. Trump’s order, ICE said it will “put the beacon out” to local agencies who want to use ICE’s sophisticated labs or learn the tricks of the trade themselves.

“They’re the ones that are going to see the overdose deaths, first, right?” Mr. Benner said.

In turn, those local tragedies can be the first step in tracing international drug networks.

“So that’s what we’re offering as a capability,” Mr. Benner said. “To go out and say, ‘Here’s how you do it. Here’s the forensics capability, here’s how you exploit the information you have on these systems, and then here’s how you work it backwards through the financial transactions — and through the dark-net marketplace — to actually find the sources.’”