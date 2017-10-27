TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - A top Florida Democratic legislator is resigning amid news that he had an extramarital affair with a lobbyist.

Sen. Jeff Clemens said Friday he was resigning immediately. The Lake Worth lawmaker was supposed to take over as leader of the Senate Democrats in 2019.

Clemens said in a statement that he made mistakes that he was “ashamed” of, but he realized he couldn’t become a “better person” if he remained in office.

Clemens is the former mayor of Lake Worth and was elected to the Florida Senate in 2012.

Politico Florida reported earlier Friday that Clemens had acknowledged having an affair earlier this year with a legislative lobbyist. The news outlet also reported that the lobbyist informed Clemens‘ wife of her affair with the legislator.