ASHBURN — Doctors cleared Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (fractured rib) to play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. He was listed on Friday’s injury report as questionable.

Norman missed the Redskins’ previous two games with a fractured rib.

“We still have to make sure that he’s okay after practice today and there’s no repercussions tomorrow,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden said. “But it looks like he’s going to fine.”

The decision isn’t a surprise considering Norman told reporters Thursday he was feeling better. This week, Norman was a limited participant in practice.

“I turned finally for the first time and actually got active,” Norman said. “It feels a little sore, but that comes with the territory of that injury. But I felt fine. I don’t see any problems or reasons why I can’t go this week.”

Norman said he didn’t enjoy missing games.

“This is go time, man,” Norman said. “You know what you get into as soon as you step back into the field.”

Meanwhile, Gruden said he expects a limited role for pass rusher Preston Smith (groin), if he’s able to play.

Smith suffered the injury in Monday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The linebacker leads the Redskins with 4 1/2 sacks.

“He’s feeling pretty good,” Gruden said. “I think Preston will probably be one of those guys we’ll get a good workout in pregame warmup and see how he’s feeling and if he feels like he can go, we’ll get him in there in some kind of role — some kind of capacity.”

Junior Galette, Ryan Anderson and Chris Carter will backup Smith.

The Redskins listed 10 players Friday as questionable for the Cowboys: Smith, Norman, guard Brandon Scherff (knee), tackle Trent Williams (knee), guard Tyler Catalina (concussion), safety Deshazor Everett (hamstring), safety Stefan McClure (hamstring), cornerback Fabian Moreau (hamstring), tackle Morgan Moses (ankles) and cornerback Bashaud Breeland (knee).

Three players — Spencer Long, Ty Nsekhe and Mason Foster — were ruled out.

The Redskins play the Cowboys at FedEx Field at 4:25 p.m.