The Oct. 26 “Thursday Night Football” contest between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins proved the lowest-rated of the season thus far, The Hollywood Reporter said Friday.

The game itself was a 40-0 blowout, the Dolphins sinking to a 4-3 record before a raucous Baltimore crowd of more than 70,000, according to an ESPN stat sheet.

But even with a dramatic 15 percent decline in viewership from the previous week, the CBS network won the evening among its broadcast competitors Thursday night, THR said.

The NFL’s Thursday evening matchups will now move to NBC in two weeks’ time, with the intervening Nov. 2 contest between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets exclusively broadcast on the NFL network.