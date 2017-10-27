SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A Democratic former New Mexico state senator is scheduled for trial next week on corruption charges in a high-stakes showdown with state prosecutors.

Ex-Sen. Phil Griego is accused of using his position as a lawmaker and political insider to profit from the sale of a state-owned building in downtown Santa Fe. Jury selection is schedule to start on Monday at a state district court in Santa Fe.

Griego resigned from the Legislature in 2015 at the conclusion of a Senate Ethics Commission investigation.

The office of Democratic Attorney General Hector Balderas is pursuing charges of fraud, bribery and ethical misconduct against Griego.

New Mexico voters decide in November 2018 whether to create an independent state ethics commission to evaluate accusations of misconduct against public officials.