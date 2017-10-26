President Trump on Friday accused Hillary Clinton of collusion with Russia as new information links her campaign to the dossier.

“It is now commonly agreed, after many months of COSTLY looking, that there was NO collusion between Russia and Trump. Was collusion with HC!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Mr. Trump was referring to new reports that the research that resulted in the unverified dossier linking his campaign to Russia was actually funded by the Clinton campaign. This week, a law firm representing the Clinton campaign during the election acknowledged they paid for Fusion GPS to conduct the research through a former British spy.



Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who was chair of the Democratic National Committee at the time, has said she did not know anything about the dossier.

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, said on CNN Friday that the DNC paid “millions” for the information and said it was unlikely no one knew anything about it.

“We are faced with the possibility, and it looks like the very real probability, that the DNC and the Clinton campaign paid a foreign agent for information to try and smear Donald Trump, a political opponent,” Ms. Conway said. “Using public sources to look at the records of your political opponent, I guess people do that all the time. But using foreign intelligence and assets to create a dossier that they’ve still discredited, that can’t be verified, and frankly it was paid by the millions.”