ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - The Washington Redskins will be without center Spencer Long against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and without linebacker Mason Foster for longer than that.

Long has a knee injury, and Foster is set to have surgery on his right shoulder. Coach Jay Gruden says the Redskins are expected to place Foster on injured reserve Friday.

Rookie sixth-round pick Chase Roullier will start at center. Left tackle Trent Williams (knee), right guard Brandon Scherff (knee) and right tackle Morgan Moses (sprained ankles) are all questionable.

Also questionable are cornerbacks Josh Norman (ribs), Bashaud Breeland (knee) and Fabian Moreau (hamstring), linebacker Preston Smith (groin), offensive lineman Tyler Catalina (concussion), safeties Deshazor Everett (hamstring) and Stefan McClure (hamstring and knee). Gruden expects at least Norman and Williams to play.

