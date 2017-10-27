BOSTON (AP) - Dozens of immigrants in Massachusetts are expected to attend a vigil calling for the renewal of a federal program that protects them from deportation.

The group TPS Committee of Massachusetts is organizing the Friday event outside the Massachusetts Statehouse in support of the Temporary Protected Status program.

The program is intended to give short-term protection to immigrants from countries that have been ravaged by natural disasters or war.

President Donald Trump’s administration has signaled it could take a harder line on the program, which is up for renewal for many immigrants in coming months.

Organizers of the vigil say they will ask Gov. Charlie Baker to support the program and to prevent families from being separated.

An immigration advocacy group says thousands of immigrants in Massachusetts are in the program.