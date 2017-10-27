NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the response by so-called “sanctuary cities” to a directive ordering them to share information with immigration agents (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia says it won’t comply with an order from the Justice Department to cooperate more fully with immigration enforcement officials.

Philadelphia was among four so-called “sanctuary cities” that were given an Oct. 27 deadline to show they’re not hampering enforcement of U.S. immigration law.

The Justice Department has threatened to cut off millions of dollars in federal grants to the cities.

Philadelphia City Solicitor Sozi Pedro Tulante sent a letter to the Justice Department Friday requesting that the department not withhold the funds.

New York City has sent a similar letter indicating that city officials believe they have met the legal conditions of the grant program.

In Philadelphia, about $1.7 million in grant funding is at stake.

____

11:45 a.m.

New York City says it won’t comply with a directive from the Justice Department to start cooperating more with immigration enforcement officials.

New York was among four so-called “sanctuary cities” that were given an Oct. 27 deadline to show they’re not hampering enforcement of U.S. immigration law.

The Justice Department has threatened to cut off millions of dollars in federal grants to the cities.

New York City Corporation Counsel Zachary Carter sent a letter to the Justice Department Friday saying he believed the city had met all legal conditions of the grant program.

The Justice Department wants the cities to notify immigration agents when someone in the United States illegally is about to be released from custody.

In New York, about $4.3 million in grant funding is at stake.