The White House sounded Friday like it was having a good laugh at the mainstream news media for wasting money on its coverage of Trump campaign associates’ ties to Russia.

“Congress has spent a great deal of time of this, a better part of this year,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters. “All of your news organizations have probably spent a lot of money on this as well, which we would consider probably a pretty big waste. I think that our position hasn’t changed since day one.”

The president tweeted earlier Friday that it’s now “commonly agreed, after many months of COSTLY looking, that there was NO collusion between Russia and Trump. Was collusion with HC!” He was referring to Hillary Clinton.

Mrs. Sanders said the president wasn’t necessarily referring to the Russia probe being conducted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“The president wants to see this completed,” she said. “We think that we are continuing to see day in, day out, as this investigation moves to completion, that, as the same as it started, there’s still no evidence of collusion between the president and anyone.”

She asserted, “If any collusion took place, it would be between the DNC and the Clintons. And I think we’re starting to now see that all of the things that the Democrats had accused this president of doing, they were actually guilty of themselves. And I think that’s a really big problem that should be certainly looked at.”

Mrs. Sanders said the tables are turning, and it appears there was collusion between the Democrats, the Clinton campaign and Russia. Congress is now investigating a deal approved by the Obama administration that allowed a Russian energy company to gain a large portion of U.S. uranium, and the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid for a dossier on Mr. Trump that was complied with information from paid Russian informants.

“I think we are seeing now that if there was any collusion with Russia, it was between the DNC and Clintons, and certainly not our campaign,” she said.