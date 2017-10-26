The White House celebrated the news Friday that the U.S. economy grew at 3 percent in the third quarter, the strongest showing since 2014, and predicted stronger growth to come.

“Despite the damage from this year’s hurricane season, the U.S. economy grew at 3 percent for the second quarter in a row,” said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. “With unemployment at a 16-year low, the stock market at new highs and economic confidence soaring, the U.S. economy is surging under this president’s leadership.”

White House social media director Dan Scavino Jr. called it “Yuge!” news on Twitter, noting that the strong growth occurred “despite hurricanes” that pummeled Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted, “prior 8 years didn’t come close to this.”

It was the second straight quarter with growth of at least 3 percent; the GDP grew at 3.1 percent in the second quarter. President Trump has been promising growth of at least 3 percent annually, and says his tax-cut plan in Congress will help achieve that goal.

“America can continue this momentum if Congress adopts our framework for major tax cuts and other key agenda items that will allow Americans to keep more of their money, make our businesses more competitive, and build an economy that works better for everyone,” Mrs. Sanders said.

The White House Council of Economic advisers said in a report Friday that cutting corporate taxes from 35 percent to 20 percent, as proposed, will help increase GDP between 3 percent to 5 percent over current projections, perhaps within three years.

Republican strategist Ari Fleischer, who served as spokesman for President George W. Bush, commented on Twitter, “This is more important/bigger news than any tweet. This, plus wages, drives elections.”