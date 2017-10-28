MEDIA, Pa. (AP) - Officials say more than a dozen Pennsylvania high school football players have become sick from an odor in their locker room.

WCAU-TV reports that Penncrest High School in Delaware County was hosting a football game Friday at about 10:30 p.m., when at least 13 football players reported having watery eyes and coughing.

Middletown fire official Mark Kirchgasser says the sickness was from an ozone machine in their locker room, used to purify the air. Several students were taken to nearby hospitals.

Officials say someone activated the building’s fire alarm, prompting an evacuation.

A hazmat team was called in to investigate the fumes.