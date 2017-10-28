BRONX, N.Y. (AP) - Kevin Andersonthrew for three touchdowns and D’Angelo Palladino ran for three more as Fordham beat Lehigh 45-35 on Saturday.

Anderson had 244 yards passing for the Rams (3-6, 2-2 Patriot League). Palladino ran for a school-record 297 yards. Isaiah Searight had 139 yards and two scores receiving.

The Rams scored early and never trailed, beginning with Anderson’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Noah Nix to cap the game’s first drive. Anderson connected with Searight midway through the second quarter and the teams were at 14-all by halftime.

The back-and-forth scoring continued in the second half and a 29-yard Andrew Mevis field goal pushed Fordham to 31-21 with 13:55 to play.

Following Lehigh’s final score - which closed it to 38-35 with 3:18 left - the Mountain Hawks (2-6, 2-1) tried onside kick, which was recovered by Fordham. Three plays later, Palladino took it 48 yards for another touchdown, sealing the win.

Brad Mayes threw for 257 yards and three scores for Lehigh.

