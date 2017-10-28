DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Chauncey Caldwell accounted for four touchdowns as North Carolina Central bounced back from its first conference loss in 19 games to roll over Delaware State 42-14 on Saturday.

NCCU (6-2, 4-1 MEAC) had won 18 straight conference games before falling to Norfolk State 28-21 at home last week. That loss also snapped an 11-game home win streak.

Caldwell rushed 10 times for just 10 yards but got two rushing touchdowns while throwing for 242 yards and two scores.

Jacen Murphy hauled in 10 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

Caldwell hit David Miller on a 50-yard scoring strike early as the Eagles scored 21 unanswered points for a 28-7 halftime advantage.

Kwannah Kollie caught three passes for 107 yards and one score for Delaware State (1-7, 1-5), which broke a 17-game losing skid last week, beating South Carolina State 17-14.

___

