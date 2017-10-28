BALTIMORE (AP) - An errant cat that streaked through M&T; Bank Stadium during a game this week between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins has found a new home.

The Ravens said Friday afternoon that the animal has been adopted by a stadium employee whose 17-year-old cat had recently died. The Baltimore Sun reports the employee named her Rae, for the Ravens.

The team had asked fans on Twitter to name the cat. Suggestions included Alex Clawlins, Stray Lewis and John Harpaw.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com