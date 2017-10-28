NEW YORK (AP) - Jean Constant returned a kickoff 100 yards to tie a school record and added a pair of receiving touchdowns to lead Bryant to a 31-16 victory over Wagner on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Constant, a sophomore, caught touchdown passes of 25 and 14 yards, the latter adding insurance for the Bulldogs (3-5, 1-2 Northeast) with 3:30 remaining. His kickoff return came in the first quarter for a 10-3 lead and his first TD catch made it 16-3 at the half. Price Wilson’s 31-yard pass to Tom Kennedy extended the lead to 24-9 in the third quarter.

Wilson threw for two scores with Kennedy making five catches for 109 yards. Constant, who came in ranked fourth in the nation in all-purpose yards, finished with 147.

Junior transfer Ryan Fulse ran for a career-high 228 yards on 25 carries, including a 53-yard run and a 38-yard score for the Seahawks (2-6, 0-4). It was the most rushing yards for a Seahawk since Nov. 12, 2011, when Dominique Williams rushed for 216 yards at Robert Morris.