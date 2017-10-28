WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - John Wolford threw four of his five touchdown passes to Greg Dortch, leading Wake Forest past Louisville 42-32 on Saturday.

Dortch set a school record with his four TD catches while Wolford became the first Wake Forest player in 19 years to throw for more than 400 yards, passing for 461 and completing 28 of 34 passes and adding a short scoring run for the Demon Deacons (5-3, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Matt Colburn rushed for a career-best 134 yards to help the Wake Forest offense roll up a season-best 625 total yards and snap its three-game losing streak.

It was obvious the most explosive playmaker on the field was Dortch - not reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

Dortch finished with 10 catches for 167 yards. After scoring five touchdowns in the season’s first four games - all wins - he’d gone three straight without finding the end zone before nearly matching his season total in less than 35 minutes.

Wolford hit Dortch with a 32-yard catch-and-run touchdown and found the redshirt freshman speedster again on a 4-yard swing pass that he took into the end zone less than 5 minutes into the second quarter.

They connected for a third time on another catch-and-run score, a 25-yarder with 89 seconds before the break. Dortch broke the school’s single-game scoring record with his 52-yarder to make it 35-10 not even 5 minutes into the third.

Wolford hit Chuck Wade with a 44-yard score with 57 seconds remaining.

Jackson rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns - of 7, 4 and 55 yards - but the last two came after the Cardinals (5-4, 2-4) fell behind by 25 points in the second half. He was sacked a season-high six times, was 27 of 44 for 330 yards passing with a 20-yard score to Charles Standberry with 14 seconds left, and earlier threw an interception in the end zone.

THE TAKEAWAY

Louisville: A defense that ranked in the ACC’s bottom third in most stat categories looked even more vulnerable with cornerback Jaire Alexander out with a broken hand. The Cardinals started freshman Rush Yeast and rotated in senior Ronald Walker, and both were repeatedly tested by Wolford, Dortch and Scotty Washington, who needed just 20 minutes to crack the 100-yard mark and finished with six catches for 133 yards.

Wake Forest: The easy narrative is that maybe this is what happens when Louisville doesn’t have Wake Forest’s playbook . More important than the Wakeyleaks controversy that both coaches declared dead, the Demon Deacons found a way to put two halves together against their Atlantic Division rivals. Wake Forest had led at halftime of each of the two previous meetings but had never gone on to beat Louisville - or even score in the second half - until now.

UP NEXT

Louisville: The Cardinals have next week off before playing host to Virginia on Nov. 11 in their annual cross-division matchup.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons visit No. 9 Notre Dame next Saturday, when they will be reunited with former defensive coordinator Mike Elko - who now has the same job with the Fighting Irish.

